Hilarious Memes Go Viral As Dan Bilzerian's 'Wedding' Takes Internet by Storm

A piece of news that recently surprised many talked about how social media personality Dan Bilzerian got married. But is it really true? The big revelation was made after the Armenian-American poker player posted a picture on his Instagram profile indicating that he gotten hitched. This, naturally, came as a shock to many as Bilzerian is far away from leading a monogamous lifestyle or that is what is projected on his social media accounts.

While many bombarded him with congratulations messages, there were also people who found it tough to believe that the 41-year-old had tied the knot.

However, an explanation for this picture was found after another picture surfaced on Instagram. According to a report by Ladbible, Bilzerian was actually at a friend’s wedding in the South of France. His girlfriend was one of the bridesmaids here. Bill Perkins, who is a high-stakes poker player from Texas, uploaded pictures from his wedding. One of those images show Dan and his partner enjoying the festivities. This is how the truth came into existence and squashed the notion that Bilzerian has tied the knot.

Internet folks, however, did not shy away from creating memes at the expense of Bilzerian.

Not just a poker player, but Dan Bilzerian is also a “thriving" social media influencer with over 33.1 million followers. He shares images from his bougie travels and is almost always photographed with women or guns.

The poker played had a slew of girlfriends in the past. According to a report by Glamour Buff, he was linked to model Hailey Grice in early 2020. The model has appeared on his social media page numerous times. Also, both of them reportedly spent a large amount of time during the pandemic lockdown. However, for some reason, they called it quits.

