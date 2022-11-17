Hilarious TikTok Video of Cat Throwing Up After Smelling Newborn Baby Goes Viral

A hilarious video of a cat throwing up after smelling a newborn baby has been cracking netizens up. While introducing your pets to the newborn of your house is often wholesome, the interaction in this viral clip was unexpectedly funny. In a video shared by a Twitter user, one can see a cat sneaking up on the asleep babe’s pram. After the kitty sniffs the newborn, it leaves the room. As soon as it enters another room, the feline’s body starts to shake, following which it throws up.

Prior to sharing the video, the Twitter user dropped a tweet that read, “Just saw a TikTok of a family introducing their newborn to their cat and after it smelled the baby it went to another room and threw up LMFAO."

The video has amassed a massive engagement ever since it was published. It has been viewed about 1.3 million times and has garnered over eighty-six thousand likes. Internet users swamped the comment section with laughing emojis. One Twitter user wrote, “I want everyone to know that THIS right here is how dramatic I aspire to be on a daily basis."

While another user shared his personal experience saying, “Dog threw up on my wife’s leg at the same type of event. He did not find a space."

A third user penned, “It’s a gorgeous cat though… lol…and at least it didn’t do it on the baby."

Another one dropped an ROFL comment that read, “Cat power move. Redirects couple away from an infant by puking in their bedroom and going viral."

Take a look at the video:

It has been proved in studies that cats usually throw up when they are anxious or under stress.

