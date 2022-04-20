Hindu and Muslim Inmates Break Ramzan Fast Together at a Jail in Uttar Pradesh

The video of Hindus and Muslims breaking fast together at Barabanki jail in Uttar Pradesh is going viral. The video shared by News24 TV channel has 13,000 likes till now. It says that Hindu inmates of the jail kept a fast along with Muslims during Ramzan and took part in Iftar. The Iftar was arranged by jail authorities. Watch the video here:

“UP: example of unity seen in Barabanki jail, Hindus also fasted along with Muslim prisoners."

Netizens applauded this gesture towards unity.

“It seems in these bleak times there is more humanity left in a prison than outside!"

“Finally some based and wholesome news from my city."

“This is our India….."

In a similar show of communal amity a few days ago, a Muslim community in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal welcomed a Hanuman “shobha yatra" with flower petals. A clip shared by news agency ANI showed them showering flower petals on the approaching Hanuman Jayanti rally, with the Hindu devotees bringing in a large Hanuman idol. As per a report by The Quint, a rath yatra was taken out from Talaiya in Bhopal and it passed through a Muslim neighbourhood which had heavy security deployment. They showered flowers on the yatra participants and also distributed water bottles. Whether or not it was the same procession remains unclear. As per The Quint, the Muslim community members said that their gesture was an attempt at promoting brotherhood among the two communities.

