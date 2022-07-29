Hippie Dad Who Gave Son 27 Middle Names Can No Longer Remember All of Them

A parent, who claims to be a hippy in the 70s, recently shared how he named his “first-born." While having one or two middle names would have done the trick, this father gave his son 27 middle names. A question on Quora read, “What is the most laughable name you have ever heard a parent give to their new born because they wanted to be ‘unique’?" Answering it with an anecdote, a user named Patrick Dieter, mentioned how his son carried 27 titles between his first and last name. “Back in the wee 70s, my first-born son made his appearance. His mom and I were dyed-in-the-wool hippies, and we had an enormous extended family of fellow stoners, psychonauts, amateur yogis, and freelance enlightenment coaches," he wrote.

The couple wanted to name their son something that would be in unison with the “huge love revolution that was storming the planet." They gave him his first name which was Rain, and then asked their friends to contribute one middle name each. The man then goes on to list the middle names, before giving the disclaimer that he had forgotten “quite a few." He wrote, “Rain, Storm, Thunder, Cloud, Fire, Flight, Ambrose, Elijah, Food, Bird, Hawk, Wind, Ocean…yep, I did forget some, though I do remember that the final tally was 27 middle names."

Advertisement

The parents wanted their son to “do his own thing," and thus, told him that he could pick all or none of the names that they gave to him. But things took a turn by the time their son turned three. “At the time, everyone we knew was a hippie. So his name did not really raise very many eyebrows for those first years. The fascinating part came when he was about three years old," he said.

Advertisement

The couple kept telling their son about the freedom he had when it came to what everyone should call him. So, one day, his son decided to chart his own course. “He said he wanted to think about it, and slept it overnight," he stated. The Quora user then mentioned that their son finally decided on the name “Betty Crocker," trumping all the middle names and establishing a new identity altogether.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here