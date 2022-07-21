Historian Calls RRR's Portrayal of 'Nasty' British Untrue, Gets Instantly Schooled by Indians

S Rajamouli, with ‘RRR,’ proved that he has a finger on the pulse of the audience. The movie was backed by a huge audience both in India and abroad alike and the incredible box office collection it did is only a testament to how far and wide the movie travelled. The film is set in the 1920s when India was under the British Raj and it highlights the atrocities carried on by the Britishers over Indians.

Given how movies work, the film, in its limited time frame, could only manage to show a fraction of the brutalities inflicted upon Indians by the colonisers.

However, a British historian named Robert Tombs thinks differently. The Professor of French history at the University of Cambridge wrote an article for ‘The Spectator’ where he claimed that the portrayal of the Britishers in ‘RRR’ was “unusually nasty and at the same time amazingly silly."

According to The Spectator, in the letter, he wrote, “To portray British officials and soldiers roaming the country casually committing crimes is a sign of absolute ignorance or of deliberate dishonesty… So films like RRR do not reveal some hidden truth about the past, nor do they express genuine popular feelings. They try to stir up synthetic emotions…Netflix should be ashamed for promoting it."

The Spectator article was posted as a Tweet by a page called Spec Coffee House. “The British have long been fair game as film villains. But Netflix’s blockbuster RRR takes things too far," read the caption.

Now, the historian is receiving backlash for his comments. Not just Indians but people from across the world are schooling the man.

“The thing about british people feeling justified to complain about things like this is that they do so because they can’t really imagine getting tone policed like this by their own oppressors, since the UK’s entire cultural identity is already built around loving your oppressors (sic)," commented a Twitter user.

Another person wrote, “If the british didn’t want to be seen as villains then they shouldn’t have colonised 85% of the world and they shouldn’t have made colonised people look like villains to defend their own brutal colonialism but alright,(sic)"

What others reacted:

What do you think about the same?

