'History Will Judge You': Greta Thunberg, Vanessa Nakate's Powerful Letter on Climate Change

Climate activists Greta Thunberg and Vanessa Nakate have penned an open letter to global media, highlighting the major subjects that must be taken into account when reporting on the climate crisis. The open letter was published in ‘Time’ on October 29. Stating that “history will judge you", the activists’ letter expounds upon three key points necessary for climate reportage. They are time, holistic thinking, and most importantly, justice. The writers stated that, in climate crisis stories, the “notion of a ticking clock" must be incorporated to highlight the urgency of the matter. Holistic thinking, they said, is required so as to not let “high income nations and big polluters off the hook". For this to be possible, the approach to data must be holistic. The third element, justice, was required so as to factor in the human angle to the climate crisis. Taking to Twitter, Thunberg shared the article with the caption, ““History will judge you." Yesterday @vanessa_vash and I met with media leaders and chief editors in London. Here is our open letter to global media".

In the letter, Thunberg and Nakate explicated the three elements as such: “If your stories do not include the notion of a ticking clock, then the climate crisis is just a political topic among other topics, something we can just buy, build or invest our way out of… Currently, you are letting high income nations and big polluters off the hook, allowing them to hide behind the incomplete statistics, loopholes and rhetoric they have fought so hard to create during the last 30 years… And while the Global South is on the frontlines of the climate crisis, it’s almost never on the front pages of the world’s newspapers." The letter ends with a reiteration of the responsibility of the media in bringing about global consciousness of the climate crisis. They hoped that the worst of the crisis could still be averted with the active participation of media who could change the story overnight with the resources and possibilities available to them.

Under Thunberg’s post, many were thankful for her activism and firebrand voice, while trolls also found their way to the post. There were arguments and counter-arguments made, with ‘Greta Thunberg’ trending on the microblogging platform at one point on October 31.

Ahead of the COP26 climate summit, Thunberg reached Glasgow and as per a report by Metro UK, she was mobbed by fans at Glasgow Central station on Saturday evening. Thunberg has not expressed very much hope in the outcome of COP26. She said that the upcoming talks, which are being billed as humanity’s last chance to avoid catastrophic global warming, are unlikely to lead to big changes.

