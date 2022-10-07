'Hit Water With Terrific Crack': Titanic Survivor Reveals the Exact Moment He Escaped Death

When the most opulent ship at the time was tagged “unsinkable", it captured the world’s fascination. However, four days into its maiden voyage, Titanic struck an iceberg and in just under 3 hours it was on the ocean bed. In a 1979 interview with the BBC, a Titanic survivor shared his experience with the traumatic event and how it continued affecting him years later. He recalled the moment he was hung onboard in the freezing water and how he miraculously cheated death. Check out the clip here:

Frank W Prentice was aboard the White Star Line’s British passenger liner RMS Titanic as part of the Purser’s Office. This was where first-class passengers could purchase tickets to certain attractions on the ship. On its maiden voyage from Southampton to New York, the giant ship hit an iceberg in the middle of the North Atlantic Ocean on April 15, 1912.

Social media users were astonished to hear a first-person account of this tragedy. They could not imagine the horrors Prentice had lived through and how they had shaped the rest of his life. A Facebook user wrote, “What a wonderful gentleman. An amazing recollection of what must have been a truly horrific experience for all those concerned. Amazing story retold with such grace and accuracy all those years later. This made my day, thank you for sharing this beautiful story."

Another comment talked about how a survivor has to live with the guilt. This user said, “What an incredible telling of that fateful night. It must have been horrendous to witness firsthand. This gentleman tells it so graciously, in his voice and body language he is very uncomfortable recalling it as he sees it all again with his mind’s eye. This gentleman has had to live every day with survivor’s guilt."

“The guilt of hearing the screams, then silence of those who weren’t as lucky must have haunted the survivors for the rest of their lives. Very tragic," a third user commented.

Titanic had approximately 2,200 passengers and crew members onboard. Some 1,500 people died when the ship sank making it one of the horrible tragedies in modern history.

