Hitting 30? These Nuggets of Wisdom from Tweeple Can Help you Slay in Your Thirties

People are using social media to obtain opinions on topics that keep bothering our mind. It has been observed that posing questions on social media and talking to our virtual friends often helps. One such Twitter thread is now going viral. Twitter user named Chethana asked people online about an advice they would give themselves just before they turn 30. “Any one piece of advise you’d give yourself jussstttt before you hit 30 is what. People below 25 years of age are banned from replying," read the tweet.

The tweet has garnered over 500 likes and multiple comments. “Life is too short to hold grudges and hate in your heart. Learn to forgive and forget. Learn to realise the importance of prioritising your own peace of mind. People may or may not come around but make sure you do," wrote a person in the comment section. Another person wrote, “Go for whatever you want. Take the plunge, jump in and figure out. It’s never the right time, it’s always the right time. Be kinder to yourself. Take up space unapologetically. Focus on being good at what you do and the rest works out. Say no to night shifts," wrote another Twitter user. Here are a few reactions:

Investing financially and taking care of health were some of the top comments. What will your response be?

