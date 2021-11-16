H&M is Selling a 'Kurta' as Plus-Size 'Shirt Dress' and Desis are Not Buying It

Another day, another Indian outfit makes its way to the fast-fashion world appropriated as something revolutionary. Growing up desi, kurtas have remained a very common item in South East Asian fashion. It was a unisex, unilateral, fluid fashion statement: irrespective of the gender or size, wearing a simple button-up kurta always worked. Whether you wore it at Diwali, or to the mosque, or casually simply as your OOTD, kurtas are something you’ve seen in India all the time - until H&M took it and made it a ‘Jersey Shirt Dress.’ As part of its Plus Size fashion segment, H&M+ put our a simple button-up kurta and accompanying pyjama, only branding it as “Calf-length dress in soft jersey. Collar, buttons at front, and yoke at back with box pleat. Long sleeves with buttons at cuffs. Slits at sides of hem. Unlined."

The dress (just the kurta) is priced at $34.99 or Rs 2,605. Every desi kid, however, saw it for what it was: kurta-pyjama set.

This isn’t the first time H&M has pulled this same party trick.

Or the only brand: In July, Italian fashion house Gucci was slammed for its new ‘range of kaftans’ that is being sold at an exorbitant price. The kaftan — a robe commonly worn across Asian countries — is reminding people of an Indian kurta, that one can buy for any meagre sum compared to the price labelled by Gucci. Inspired by the Indian culture, the ‘floral embroidery organic linen kaftan’ ranges from USD 2,100 (Rs 1.5 lakh) to USD 3,500 (Rs 2.5 lakh). This has definitely left desi netizens scratching their heads. They can probably afford similar ‘Indian culture’ at a price way lesser than the hefty amount quoted by Gucci.

“Crafted from organic linen, this kaftan is enriched with floral embroidery and self-tile tassels. First introduced as part of Gucci’s 1996 collection, the kaftan continues to be an integral part of the House aesthetic while evolving in new materials and modern details. Unexpected layering with tracksuit pieces defines a whole new way to interpret the garment, giving it a surprising twist," reads the description of their Asiatic-culture infused new range. The description for the silk kaftan reads, “Filled with ‘60s and ‘70s influences, the kaftan reinterprets the aesthetic of the hippie movement with a new take on relaxed garments in light fabrics. For this new iteration, the emblematic Interlocking G motif mixes with a stripe chain print elevating the ivory silk fabric." The article of clothing was ridiculed as photos went viral.

