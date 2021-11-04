'Those Who Didn't Light Diyas This Year': Zomato's Diwali Wish is Resonating With Everyone

Indian food delivery app Zomato is renowned for its quirkiness on social media. The brand is always quick to jump on the latest trends by offering hot takes and garnering praise for the same, too. Zomato is no stranger to virality with almost all its social media posts being quite popular. Recently, during the Durga Pujo festivities, Zomato grabbed attention with a post that struck a chord with Bengalis. It put out a simple message of concern- in Bengali- ‘Khabar Kheye Niecho?’. For those who don’t understand the language, it translated to ‘Have you had your food’. For the unassuming ‘non-Bong’ sections on Twitterverse and elsewhere, this is a very quintessential Bengali way of asking someone if they have eaten their food or not. Twitter erupted in no time with hilarious reactions from Bongs, who even went so far as to correct the structure of Zomato’s attempt at Bengali. If a festival is around the corner, people are keen to know what the food delivery giant has got up its sleeve. On the occasion of Diwali 2021, too, Zomato didn’t disappoint. With a thoughtful message that warmed the hearts of netizens, the delivery app extended hope to people who’ve lost their loved ones this year and are not up for celebrations. With 14.9k likes at the time of writing this article, the tweet has, no doubt, gone viral.

Advertisement

Twitterati joined in sharing their personal stories of loss.

Many lauded the humane gesture from the billion dollar startup.

Zomato had also made its aversion to soan papdi well known with a pre-Diwali rangoli post.

Earlier, Zomato had come under fire after a complaint about a food delivery goof-up turned out to be an unpleasant episode for a Tamil-speaking Zomato customer, who was told that he should know Hindi as it was the “national language" of India. Zomato later issued an apology to the customer and confirmed that the executive had been terminated after social media uproar. However, Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal informed in another tweet that the part-time executive had been reinstated.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.