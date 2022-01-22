Homophobic UK Couple Refuses to Sell House to Gay Men Citing the Bible

A gay couple was denied a house by a Christian couple on the grounds of their sexuality in England. The Christian couple refused to show or sell the place to the gay partners citing a verse from the Bible and calling homosexuality a ‘sin’, reported Daily Mail. Luke Whitehouse and Lachlan Mantell were looking for a place through internet estate agents called Purplebricks. While they were going through the options listed on the platform, they spotted a three-bedroom semi-detached cottage listed at £650,000 or roughly Rs 5.48 crore on it. The couple was eager to check out the property so they corroborated with the vendors of the place, Luke Main, a builder, and his wife Dr Joanna Brunker, a medical physicist at Cambridge University. However, before the transaction could even take place, the vendor couple sent a message to Luke and Lachlan refusing any further interaction regarding the house, reported Daily Mail.

The message that the gay couple received justified the refusal with the verses of the Holy Bible. One of them read, 'We are sorry if we seem intrusive, but we just want to make clear that we would be unwilling for two men in partnership to view or buy our house, as it is contrary to the gracious teaching in God’s Word, the Holy Bible, e.g., Romans 1:24-28 and Jude (King James Version).'

The couple, hailing from Australia, wanted to buy a house for a while even since the pandemic. 'We were separated during COVID. He was in America while I was here. Buying a house was something that we wanted to do for a long time,' the couple told MailOnline.

Talking about their reaction when they received the message, Luke said, 'Initially for the first 10 seconds I laughed.' At first, Luke thought it was a joke. He added, 'But then I was upset and angry, and I had a cry on the phone to my mum. Homophobia still exists, it is still out there. I did not see it coming. I was blindsided by it.'

After the incident spread through the various platform, Purplebricks removed the advertisement as the stance showcased by the vendor couple was 'completely opposed to' their views and values.

