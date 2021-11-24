Honduras Kid Discovers Secret Tunnel in School Toilet With Shocking Note

You go to school not just to study but to make new friends and have some fun too, right? People who have already finished their schooling remember several amazing experiences from their time in school. However, sometimes the fun also takes such turns that it shocks everyone. Something similar recently happened with a student. He saw something in the school toilet, which blew his mind.

A student, Eduardo Melendez, living in Honduras, shared a video on Tik Tok which has gone viral on the platform. In the video, the student enters the toilet and shows a cubical next to the commode. The student saw that some concrete on the wall was absent and a small door was open. As soon as the student opened the door he found a shocking note.

‘Enter’ was written on a piece of paper. The student was stunned when he looked inside the door. It was an empty tunnel, completely dark. People on social media have also shared their views. A user, who watched the video, said that the school might have been a jail earlier, adding that it looks like the inmates made this tunnel to escape. A user jokingly wrote that the school itself is a jail and this may have been made to help kids escape.

Towards the end of the video, the view inside the tunnel was quite scary. Although nothing was visible, social media users found something scary in it. One of the users asked if someone saw “a hand and sleeve close to enter", while another user wrote that there is a hand under the enter sign.

