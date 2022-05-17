'Honest' Uber Driver Telling Passenger He'd Come After Eating Paratha is the Vibe We Need

An Uber driver has set the ultimate example of honesty after laying all his cards on the table for a passenger. Twitter user Karishma Mehrotra shared a screengrab of her chat with the driver, whom she asked if he was coming to her location to pick her up. In response, the driver said, “Aaunga hundred percent ek paratha kha raha hun aadha bacha… sacchai maine bata diya (I will be coming for sure; am eating a paratha, half of it is left… I’ve told you the truth)". Mehrotra shared the exchange on Twitter, writing, “This is the type of honesty i hope to achieve in life." In response to Twitter users’ questions, Mehrotra also shared that the driver kept his word and did come to pick her up.

The Uber driver of this story is certainly making life easier for himself as well as his passengers, especially when so much of the time drivers and passengers can be found sparring over the cancelled ride phenomenon.

Highlighting the daily struggles faced by rental car drivers, a LinkedIn user recently shared an anecdote. Ten minutes or so into her journey, Priya Singh heard her driver play azaan on his phone. This made her wonder if he has done his iftar yet. “I asked him “iftar kiya apne" he replied “Haan aaj road per hi ho gaya kyuki rental duty thi" I again asked “do you want to pay namaaz" he asked “can I? We parked the car on the roadside to let him do his prayers in the back seat while I sit in the front seat," she wrote in the caption of her LinkedIn post.

