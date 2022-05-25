Hong Kong Man Coughs up Rs 3 Lakh Compensation after Son Breaks Tellytubby Sculpture

“Nice to see, good to hold, once broken considered sold". This is a common signboard in most supermarkets and shopping malls. But, if you think that it means nothing, then a recent incident may change your mind. A father in Hong Kong had to cough up HK $33,600 (roughly Rs 3.31 lakh) after his son allegedly broke a Tellytubby sculpture at a toy shop. Teletubbies was a British children’s TV series of the late 90s. The differently coloured characters of the BBC show were called Telletubbies.

According to Daily Mail, the incident took place on May 22 at a toy store in Langham Place shopping mall in the Mongkok district of Hong Kong. The staff at the shop claimed that the boy kicked the 5.9ft golden Telletubby sculpture which then fell and smashed into pieces. The boy’s father, Cheng, had gone outside the store to attend a call when the incident happened. After hearing a loud noise, he came back in and discovered the broken toy with his son standing beside it. “My son was motionless, he was just staring down at the toy," the father was quoted as saying.

The father believed the staff and admitted his son’s mistake as they were left red-faced at the mall. The shopkeeper asked Cheng to pay the cost price of Rs 3.31 lakh for the toy that retailed for Rs 5.22 lakh.

Although the father agreed to pay the price, he claimed that the staff misled him and his wife by saying that their son intentionally broke the toy. The staff said the boy kicked the toy knocking it down to the ground. However, Cheng said CCTV footage showed his son leaning against the sculpture and breaking it accidentally. The boy was reportedly seen even trying to save the toy from crashing to the ground in the footage. After discovering this, the father said the price he paid was unjustified and asked the shop for a refund. He added that the toy should have been protected and labeled as fragile if it was that prone to falling. The shop owner said that the issue was sorted swiftly and the compensation was proposed by the father.

