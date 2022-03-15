Hong Kong Woman Mistakes Silicon Doll For Corpse. Here's What Happened Next

A woman in Hongkong was taken by shock after she spotted a dead body near a dustbin outside her house. The incident occurred when the woman went outside her house to keep the garbage bags. There, she found a corpse wrapped inside a plastic bag, according to a report by Hong Kong Free Press and Daily Star.

The woman trembled with fear after opening the bag and immediately called the police and her neighbours to the spot. Following this, a large crowd gathered near her house, and the police were briefed about the entire incident.

However, upon investigation, the police realised that it wasn’t a corpse but a doll, following which everyone had a good laugh.

The doll, according to the report, was tied in a plastic bag which made people assume that it was a corpse and that someone from outside their village committed a crime.

A video of the entire incident has also been uploaded on YouTube in which locals can be seen laughing after the police told them that there was a doll in the bag.

The woman said that she was extremely worried and thought a corpse was lying near her house. However, when the police opened the bag, a silicone doll was found inside it which made everyone laugh at the incident.

The woman also stated that she mistook the doll for a human corpse as she could see the head, shoulders, and legs of the doll similar to a human body. Earlier, a similar incident occurred in 2021 in Japan where a team of emergency rescue drivers mistook a doll for a drowning woman and were shocked to realise the truth later.

