'Honking Hurts': Delhi Auto Driver's Sarcastic KBC-style Banner is On-point

It is quite a common sight for people to see quirky quotes written on Indian commercial vehicles such as trucks and lorries, usually at the rear end. Bound to catch attention, one such amusing text was recently spotted on an auto-rickshaw in Delhi.

The picture was shared by Tunku Varadarajan, a Britain-based author and journalist on his Twitter handle. It displayed a three-wheeler with a heading that read, “HONKING HURTS." In an effort to give a message to fellow travellers who unnecessarily honk while being stuck in traffic, the auto driver, who was clearly witty with his ways, chose quite a creative way of disseminating it.

Under the “Honking Hurts" heading was a multiple-choice question, with a format similar to the popular show, Kaun Banega Crorepati. The question read, “Traffic mein horn bajane se kya hota hai? (What happens if you honk in the traffic?)." The question followed four hilarious options – “A: Light jaldi green hoti hai (Signal turns green faster), B: Sadak chaudi ho jaati hai (Road will get wider), C: Gaadi udne lagti hai (Vehicle will start to fly), and D: Kuch nahi (Nothing)."

Sharing the picture of the auto-rickshaw, Varadarajan, in the caption wrote, “Brilliant. On a three-wheeler in Delhi."

Since being shared, the picture has amassed more than 21,000 likes and several thousand retweets and comments. One user said, “One of the best tweets I have ever seen."

“How brilliant is this," wrote another.

“Best one ever for all the honking idiots," exclaimed this user.

“If only all of us understood the obvious," wrote one user.

Another stated, “Talking some sense into people."

“I would have this guy on speed dial for every trip," commented a netizen.

