'Horrible Combination': This Gulab Jamun Pasta Recipe is Giving Netizens Nightmares

After dragon fruit chai and chocolate pakodas, another bizarre food combination which has hit the internet is “Gulab Jamun White Sauce Pasta." Giving nightmares to people who love this Indian sweet dish, a video shows a street vendor adding gulab jamun to pasta. Content creator Trupti Marolia has posted this video on her Instagram handle. In the video, her mother can be seen reacting to the recipe. “Horrible combination," she can be heard saying as the vendor prepares the dish.

“Send it to someone who loves gulab jamuns or pasta," she wrote in the caption. In the video, the vendor first adds oil and then veggies. Further, in the video, the vendor can be seen preparing white sauce pasta and this is when he adds the gulab jamun. Have a look for yourself:

Advertisement

The video has now gone viral and managed to gather over 5K likes. People can be seen leaving laughing emojis in the comment section.

This comes just after the news of a vendor in Bangladesh selling a new type of chai has the netizens confused. A video, which is currently going viral, shows a street food vendor making dragon fruit chai. “Pink Dragon Fruit waali chai ! Ye interesting reel aapke liye all the way from Bangladesh," read the caption of the video.

In the video, the vendor can be seen pouring hot tea into a glass tumbler and adding dragon fruit extract into the tea. Further into the video, he adds a spoonful of condensed milk into the hot tea which then turns pinkish in colour due to the presence of dragon fruit.

Advertisement

Also, a bizarre video of the vendor’s pakoda-making process is going viral on the video, leaving all pakoda lovers uncomfortable. In the video that’s doing the round on social media, the Indian vendor grabs a dairy milk chocolate to proceed with the experimental speciality. Pakodas are made by dipping filling made with spices into gramflour batter. Replacing the core ingredients, the vendor dips a bar of entire chocolate into the liquid batter.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here