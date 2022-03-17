'Horridus', the Most Complete Triceratops Fossil, is on Display at Melbourne Museum

Fossils of ancient dinosaurs have often given us a glimpse of the wildlife that walked the planet millions of years ago. And now one can get a bit closer to that past as Museums Victoria in Melbourne, Australia unveils the new exhibit - Triceratops: Fate of the Dinosaurs. On March 12, the museum unveiled Horridus, the world’s most complete and finely preserved Triceratops for the first time. According to a statement shared by the Museums Victoria, the fossil is 85 percent complete, which is “the most complete real dinosaur fossil in any Australasian Museum.” It is named Horridus, after the species name Triceratops Horridus.

The latest fossil exhibition showcases the 67-million-year old remains of the Triceratops. Horridus was an herbivore dinosaur that lived during the Cretaceous period which was about 145 million to 66 million years ago. With age the Horridus grew into an impressive size. According to the Museums Victoria, the fossil on exhibition contains more than 260 bones and weighs more than 1,000 kilograms. It measures nearly seven meters long and stands over two meters tall.

Advertisement

According to their media release, the Museums Victoria mentioned that the exhibition is divided across two levels and comprises three acts included with interactive displays, digital projections, animations and soundscapes. The exhibition “traces the grand story of life over time from the age of the dinosaurs to their descendants still among us: birds,” mentioned the statement.

Advertisement

The fossil, which is on display, was discovered on private land in Montana, United States in 2014, and Museums Victoria, the Australian organization that operates three state-owned museums in Melbourne, acquired the specimen in 2020. Lynley Crosswell, CEO and Director of Museums Victoria said in a statement, “This will be a major attraction for visitors to our city and state. To stand before something so unlikely as to be almost impossible, is truly awe-inspiring.”

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.