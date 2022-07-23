Horse in a Helmet: Can You Figure Out What's Wrong in This Optical Illusion?

Our mind is well-equipped and trained to consume reality the way it is but sometimes, it gets tricked by a glitch in perception. This is what is termed optical illusion. Often these illusions are created and are centred around concepts of psychology. But there are instances when these optical illusions just occur by chance.

For instance, this image which has the netizens baffled and confused. In the picture, a horse appears to be wearing a helmet. As you notice other corners of the image, it appears that the horse also has human hands that are holding the leash and a doughnut. Only on a close look does the image reveal the elements that make it a perfect optical illusion.

Here is the image:

Advertisement

Let’s set out on this journey of decoding the illusion together. First, let us take a look at the mane. You will notice that a few strands of the mane differ in shade. Now, shift your focus to the most confusing part of the illusion, the helmet. The strap on the horse’s face and the helmet’s belt seems to converge perfectly to appear as if the horse is wearing the helmet.

The illusion came together as the woman, who is leading the horse, is facing the side opposite to the camera. The angle is such that the woman’s face is out of the line of sight. It is the woman who is holding the doughnut and the leash on the horse.

A similar picture surfaced a few years ago where a little girl seemed to have freakishly thin legs. Netizens were left scratching their heads in effort to figure out how that could be. On closer inspection, it turned out that the girl was holding a packet that merged perfectly with the colour of the grass in the background.

Advertisement

So, what are your thoughts on this?

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here