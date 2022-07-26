Horse Stomps Over Crowd During Wedding Procession in UP, IPS Officer Shares Video

IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra on Monday shared a disheartening video of a horse getting agitated amid a loud and crowded gathering on the street.

In the video, the mob can be seen dancing crazily and carelessly on a Bollywood song which is blaring out of the speakers from a truck. At the initial glance, one will be unable to spot the horse amidst the crowd. It is only later when the frightened animal comes out wildly jumping and galloping. The incident took place at UP’s Hamirpur when several people were dancing in a wedding procession.

The IPS officer has captioned the Tweet saying that it was certain for the horse to get agitated because of the commotion at the site. He also expresses his grief about the situation the poor animal was exposed to saying that he wishes someone had shown sensitivity and humanity towards the horse.

Advertisement

Twitter users have posted comments in agreement with him. “For how long will the poor animal tolerate their drama," writes one user.

“These people are uneducated. They only want to act smart and show off," another person commented.

Animals do not find themselves too comfortable in a ruckus and therefore we keep coming across incidents of horses or elephants going mad in such proceedings. Disasters will be unavoidable if we do not respect our fellow living beings at the first place.

Dipanshu Kabra is a 1997 batch Indian Police Service Officer. He is presently serving as the Commissioner of Public Relations and the Commissioner of Transport in the government of Chattisgarh.

Advertisement

He keeps sharing videos and pictures along with important life lessons on his Twitter account. Two weeks ago, he highlighted how ‘life’ is more important than ‘likes’ on his Twitter account, sharing the video of the members of a family who were swept away along with the waves in Muscat, Oman.

Earlier this year, he shared the video of a horse who was stuck between two trains and got himself out by running. The lesson to learn from this is that we should not be bothered while we are surrounded by troubles, but we should rather have faith in ourselves and keep moving ahead.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here