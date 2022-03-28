Hospital Charges Man Rs 52 Lakh For 2 Days of Treatment, He Makes Own X-ray Machine

A man from California built his X-ray machine after he was charged Rs 52 lakh for two days of treatment at a hospital. Needless to say, the man, Will Osman, was shocked to hear the amount he was asked to pay.

Osman, who creates YouTube videos and is an engineer by profession, fell ill and went to the hospital where he was admitted for 2 days. But when he received the bill for his treatment, he was shocked as it cost him a staggering 69,000 dollars, roughly Rs 52 lakh.

He had to pay this bill for the basic antibiotics and X-ray. After the shocking incident, his engineer mind was prompted to make his X-ray machine to see the cost. He kept the cost of the machine at Rs 1.5 lakh, which was much less than what he had to pay at the hospital. Luckily, Owsman’s insurance covered most of the bill, still, he had to pay 2,500 dollars from his pocket.

Advertisement

Oswan uploaded a video on YouTube wherein at the beginning he showed the hospital bill. Then he was seen arranging some equipment. He constructed a working X-ray machine from a 400 dollar power supply, 155 dollar X-ray vacuum tube, some Geiger counters and a roll of sheet metal. Osman also said that he made this X-ray machine only for demonstration purposes and later dismantled it.

This video went viral on social media. It currently has 4.7 million views on YouTube.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.