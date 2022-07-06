Hotel In Ibiza Offers Free Night Stay In One Of Their Suites, But There Is A Catch

Have you ever heard of a fancy hotel making its rooms available for free? This one in Ibiza offers people to stay the night in their fancy rooms for free. Just when you think it’s an opportunity of a lifetime, we would like to tell you about the price you have to pay. Not in money but with your privacy.

The Zero Suite at Paradiso Art Hotel is a room closed off by see-through walls. While guests can stay in the unusual suite for free, which makes the offer instantly sound more tempting, the location of this suite is in the hotel’s lobby.

Describing the suite as a “glass-walled room", Paradiso website says it is not suitable for wallflowers. “Also available for artistic performances, radio broadcasts, DJ sets… the possibilities are endless as long as you like being the centre of attention," it adds.

You must be wondering who would, in their right mind, would sign for such a thing. People looking for adventure and new experiences. TikToker Olympia Anley turned out to be one of them. She recently checked into the hotel for a stay in the suite, and even shared a video of her experience with her followers. “I’ve made a lot of friends tonight," the caption of her video read, reported indy100.

The TikToker, in a follow-up video, explained how people were pressed against the glass. She emphasised the fact that the suite’s walls were indeed made of see-through glass. “But there is a bathroom, you just go through here and it has a door and opaque walls," she added.

YouTuber Dwayne Muffin shared a vlog that rightly captured his bizarre experience. Calling it the “strangest hotel room", he said, “all through the night I had people coming in and looking through the window – everybody was pretty respectful, nobody knocked on the window."

Are you up for a free night’s stay in this suite?

