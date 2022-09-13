House of the Dragon Episode 4 Hailed For 'Sensitive' Sex Scenes Directed by a Woman

House of the Dragon episode 4 sex scenes were noticeable for panning out quite differently from the violent gaze that one might come to expect out of Game of Thrones. It turns out that the difference might be due to the fact that the latest episode of House of the Dragon was directed by a woman, Clare Kilner. In Game of Thrones, only one of 19 directors was a woman. The show was infamous for its depiction of unnecessary, gratuitous (for the purpose of the series) violence on women’s bodies. In House of the Dragon episode 4’s sex scenes, the nudity and the way it was framed added depth and dimension to Rhaenyra’s character, with no attempt to titillate.

A Twitter user going by @apparitionnow pointed out the same. “When you watch these scenes, you can see the way the camera movies on these bodies — no titillation or lingering/extra zoom shots of women’s breasts (hello, euphoria) in a way that conveys the gist of the conversation — that sex is intimacy, but intimacy is more than that too," they wrote in part of a thread. They concluded with a word on the need for women directors and intimacy coordinators. “[T]his is the importance of female directors and intimacy coordinators. [N]ot only [do] you make it safer for your actors (with some of them being quite young), you make sex a meaningful plot point without exploiting," they concluded.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In episode 4, Daemon is back as a conqueror, Crabfeeder is dead, King Viserys forgives Daemon, and Rhaenyra shines again. Daemon is now King of the Narrow Sea and Viserys is still trying to thrust Rhaenyra into marriage. She, of course, rejects every single one of her unimpressive suitors. The incest plotlines gather momentum as Daemon and Rhaenyra get together after bonding over their ideas of marriage.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here