House of the Dragon Fans are in Awe of 'Mother' Rhaenys Targaryen in Episode 9

House of the Dragon episode 9 spells drama-o-clock. We mean more than usual. If you haven’t watched the episode streaming on Disney+Hotstar yet, be advised there are spoilers ahead in this article. Episode 9 is the penultimate one in the first season of the show, and all of the brewing tension is about to come to a head after what goes down in this episode. Rhaenyra and Daemon are living obliviously in Dragonstone while Alicent and Otto Hightower have seized the throne over at King’s Landing. Criston Cole murders Lord Beesbury who denounces their move.

Aegon has been placed on the throne even though the episode establishes that he’s pretty terrible, if him raping a servant girl last episode did not already do the job. Viserys’ deathbed confusion and an abundance of Aegons in Westeros continue to wreak havoc. Meanwhile, Aegon himself, meant to be crowned, is MIA. Otto sends out twins Erryk and Arryk from the Kingsguard to look for him.

After Aegon is located, he makes it pretty clear that he has no interest in being king, but he gets crowned in the Sept nevertheless. Rhaenys, former mother-in-law to Daemon and Rhaenyra, takes exception to this and sweeps into the Sept on her Dragon, blasting through the wall in an epic entrance. She departs, presumably to warn Daemon and Rhaenyra of what has just transpired. Suffice it to say: this means war.

Fans are already emotionally unstable over this being the penultimate episode in the first season. In the midst of this, Rhaenys’ shining moment has brought some cheer. The looming war in the final episode also has viewers gearing up.

After next episode, it’s going to be a long break, but viewers will certainly need that time to recover from what’s about to go down.

