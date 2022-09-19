House of the Dragon Fans are Reeling Over Stormy Targaryen Wedding in Episode 5

House of the Dragon episode 5 ‘We Light the Way’ is the quintessential GoT-flavour high drama. If you’ve not watched the episode, there are spoilers ahead in this article. In the fifth episode of the Game of Thrones prequel, there is a royal wedding underway as Rhaenyra is entering a politically arranged marriage with Lord Laenor, her cousin, who has a male lover. Incestuous wedding aside, there is the usual dosage of murder. Daemon kills his wife Rhea Royce. During the wedding celebrations, he tells Rhaenyra that Laenor would “bore" her; she dares him to take her as his wife. Meanwhile, Ser Criston Cole (with whom Rhaenyra had a thing back in episode 4) brawls with Laenor’s lover and kills him.

A grieving Laenor and Rhaenyra tie the knot. By the end of the episode, a distressed King Viserys has collapsed. In short, time moves fast in Westeros.

In episode 4, Daemon had returned as a conqueror, Crabfeeder being dead. King Viserys forgave Daemon, and Rhaenyra shone again. Daemon was King of the Narrow Sea and Viserys was still trying to thrust Rhaenyra into marriage, which he succeeds at doing in the latest episode. In episode 4, Rhaenyra had rejected every single one of her unimpressive suitors. The incest plotlines gathered momentum as Daemon and Rhaenyra got together after bonding over their ideas of marriage. However, their rendezvous was cut short by Daemon.

