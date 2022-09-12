Home » News » Buzz » House of the Dragon Fans Can't Get Enough of Daemon-Rhaenyra in Episode 4

House of the Dragon Fans Can't Get Enough of Daemon-Rhaenyra in Episode 4

Daemon is now King of the Narrow Sea and Viserys is still trying to thrust Rhaenyra into marriage. (Credits: Twitter)
House of the Dragon season 4: Daemon is back as a conqueror, Crabfeeder is dead, King Viserys forgives Daemon, and Rhaenyra shines again.

House of the Dragon episode 4 has aired and fans have faithfully returned to Twitter to rave about it. If you haven’t watched the episode yet, be advised that there are spoilers ahead. In this episode, Daemon is back as a conqueror, Crabfeeder is dead, King Viserys forgives Daemon, and Rhaenyra shines again. Daemon is now King of the Narrow Sea and Viserys is still trying to thrust Rhaenyra into marriage. She, of course, rejects every single one of her unimpressive suitors. The incest plotlines gather momentum as Daemon and Rhaenyra get together after bonding over their ideas of marriage. However, their rendezvous is cut short by Daemon.

In episode 3, set 300 years after the events of episode 2, King Viserys and his teen wife Alicent had had a child, Aegon. Meanwhile, tensions were brewing between Rhaenyra and her father, and Daemon and Corlys were in the Stepstones without Viserys’ permission, trying to take it back from the Crabfeeder.

There was a hunt for the legendary white hart, which the king and his men thought they had captured. But the real white hart appeared to Rhaenyra, a moment that fans loved.

There is no significant time jump between the events of episode 3 and episode 4.

