House of the Dragon Fans Can't Get Enough of the Ending of Episode 7

House of the Dragon episode 4 has aired and fans have once again returned to Twitter to talk about it. In this episode, its the ending which steals the show. This time, after a funeral that was almost up there with your average Westerosi wedding in terms of drama, Princess Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) was left feeling that she needs to strengthen her position. Her relationship with Queen Alicent is now worse than ever. Also, her old dad is moving closer to death. Rhaenyra is aware that when King Viserys (Paddy Considine) is out of the picture, her claim to the Iron Throne will be threatened by Alicent’s children.

This is when she pitches the idea of getting married to her uncle. However, the problem is: Rhaenyra already has a husband, Laenor Velaryon (John MacMillan). For her to be able to remarry, he needs to be dead.

However, this time, netizens have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts about the ending. Many people can be seen sharing memes. Have a look:

The last episode made a 10-year leap in time. You can watch the series on Disney + Hotstar. In the episode, fans were in for a little heartbreak as some of the actors they have grown accustomed to over the last five episodes have changed. At the beginning of the latest episode, Rhaenyra gives birth to her third child. None of these children have been fathered by her husband Laenor (now played by John Macmillan). Hand of the king Lyonel Strong’s eldest son, Harwin, current commander of the Night’s Watch, has fathered all of them.

Rhaenyra and Queen Alicent (now played by Olivia Cooke) continued to remain at loggerheads. Meanwhile, Daemon (Matt Smith) married Laena (now played by Nanna Blondell). In the episode, Laena ordered her dragon Vhagar to kill her, knowing she is going to die in labour, and it does so. Harwin, too, ends up being murdered in a plan hatched by Larys Strong, who acts as an advisor to Alicent.

