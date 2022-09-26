House of the Dragon Fans Left Shaken Up By Tragic Deaths in Episode 6

House of the Dragon episode 6 makes a 10-year leap in time, and if you’ve not seen it yet, watch out for spoilers ahead in this article. In this episode, fans might be in for a little heartbreak as some of the actors they have grown accustomed to over the last five episodes have changed. Young Rhaenyra, played by Milly Alcock, especially will be sorely missed. Rhaenyra is now played by Emma D’Arcy, and at the beginning of the latest episode, she gives birth to her third child. None of these children have been fathered by her husband Laenor (now played by John Macmillan). Hand of the king Lyonel Strong’s eldest son, Harwin, current commander of the Night’s Watch, has fathered all of them.

Surprisingly, King Viserys (still played by Paddy Considine) has still not tapped out, but he no longer has the infected arm. Queen Alicent (now played by Olivia Cooke) continue to remain at loggerheads. Meanwhile, Daemon (Matt Smith) has married Laena (now played by Nanna Blondell). In the episode, Laena orders her dragon Vhagar to kill her, knowing she was going to die in labour, and it does so. Harwin, too, ends up being murdered in a plan hatched by Larys Strong, who acts as an advisor to Alicent.

Advertisement

No one’s surprised by deaths in the Game of Thrones universe, but fans had a lot of thoughts about these two deaths, especially Laena’s.

Here’s hoping things look brighter next episode.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here