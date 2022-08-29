House of the Dragon Fans Rave as GoT Theme Makes Comeback in Episode 2

The Game of Thrones universe is (in)famous for its incest plots, and episode 2 of House of the Dragon reveals that the prequel is also treading in those footsteps. If you haven’t watched the second episode yet, be wary of some mild spoilers ahead in this article. The episode is all about Daemon Targaryen, played by Matt Smith, being a bad boy and Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, played by Milly Alcock, saving the day from a potentially bloody outcome. There were undertones of incest between the two in the first episode, and the second one sets that up further.

House of the Dragon got people hooked to the Game of Thrones world once again, even after the disappointment of how the eighth season of the latter show ended. Fans are raving about the prequel on Twitter. Adding to the excitement is the fact that the original Game of Thrones theme song is back on the prequel as well.

Advertisement

Game of Thrones Sundays (Monday, in case of India) are officially back as GoT prequel House of the Dragon took off. Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) died at the hands of Jon Snow (Kit Harrington) three years ago when we last saw them, causing dismay to the show’s legions of fans. HBO promised fans that they would return for the game of the iron throne in House of the Dragon. The prequel is set in Westeros about 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here