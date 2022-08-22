'House of the Dragon' Has Taken Off and 'Game of Thrones' Fever is Back on the Internet

Game of Thrones Sundays (Monday, in case of India) are officially back as GoT prequel House of the Dragon takes off. Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) died at the hands of Jon Snow (Kit Harrington) three years ago when we last saw them, causing dismay to the show’s legions of fans. HBO promised fans that they would return for the game of the iron throne in House of the Dragon. The prequel is set in Westeros about 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones.

It’s a good time to be a GoT fan again.

House of the Dragon is the first of several spin-off series planned by HBO. It introduces the world to the Starks, Lannister, Baratheon, and Tyrell, among others. While we will be introduced to several new Targaryens in the series, the million-dollar question is, how are the core characters connected with Daenerys Targaryen?

[Spoilers ahead]

The only daughter of King Aerys II, Daenerys ruled over Game of Thrones and fans even felt she had shades of her father, popularly known as the Mad King. Owing to the timeline of House of the Dragon, it is clear that the spin-off series (at least the first few seasons) will not appear in the show. However, she does hold a connection with the lead Targaryen family members.

The first season will feature four Targaryens in the lead: King Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine), Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), and Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’arcy).

