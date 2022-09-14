House of the Dragon: Reddit User Stumbles Upon Mysterious Skull on UK Beach

Unusual pictures of what looks like a dragon skull, straight from the House of the Dragon television series, have been going viral. The pictures, originally posted on Reddit shows the skull featuring two pointed eyes at the top with ridges going between the eyes, and an elongated snout at the bottom. The Reddit user who came across the skull posted the photo online and asked, “Found some kind of animal skull in the sand while on Bridlington beach! Anyone knows what this critter was?”

Netizens were astonished at the discovery, with many curious to know about the animal the skull belonged to. While some suggested that looked similar to the skull of the dragon, as seen on HBO’s show House of the Dragon, others drew its parallel to another mythical creature called Wyvern, which too was a winged serpent-like creature. Only it had two legs instead of four-legged dragons.

“That’s definitely not a Dragon, but a Water wyvern easy mistake to make but it’s all to done with the zygomatic bone, dragons are wider spread for the flame channels while on Wyvern they are narrow," a user wrote.

There were also others who believed that it may not actually be a skull. “The only thing that was making me think 'not a skull' is the spine going almost all the way through the skull," read a comment.

A user shared their experience of coming across a similar skull. “I found a similar remain while on a Uni field trip in Scotland earlier in the summer. We were all confused because we thought it could’ve been a skull and the sockets were for eyes, but it never looked quite right, " they wrote.

Amidst all the speculation and guessing, a user guided netizens to Wildlife Biologist, Ellen Snyder’s Spicebush Log from 2013. After discovering a similar-looking bond structure at an Ireland beach, Snyder conducted her own research and reached the conclusion that it actually was a gull pelvis.

