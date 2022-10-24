Home » News » Buzz » House of the Dragon Season Finale Has Fans Rooting For Rhaenyra Targaryen's Revenge

House of the Dragon Season Finale Has Fans Rooting For Rhaenyra Targaryen's Revenge

House of the Dragon season 1 finale has finally aired and fans have made it clear that their allegiance belongs to Rhaenyra.

Advertisement

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: October 24, 2022, 09:07 IST

International

Rhaenyra Targaryen has HOTD fans' full support. (Credits: Via Twitter)
Rhaenyra Targaryen has HOTD fans' full support. (Credits: Via Twitter)

House of the Dragon season 1 hurtled to its finale with its blockbusting tenth episode today. Fans are shaken up by the climactic end to an eventful season. If you haven’t caught the episode streaming on Disney+Hotstar yet, watch out for spoilers ahead in this article. In the finale, Aemond accidentally ends up killing Rhaenyra’s son Luke after a dragon chase sequence. This means that the conflict between Rhaenyra’s side and Alicent’s side has intensified more than ever before.

By the end of episode 10, it’s obvious that Rhaenyra is no longer looking to establish a peace accord of any kind. Aemond’s action is likely to lead up to the events due to which the Targaryen family and the dragons are extinct in Westeros when fans enter the Game of Thrones era, which transpires 200 years from the events of prequel House of the Dragon.

Advertisement

It’s safe to say, after the events of the season finale, fans are fully invested in the bloody outcomes that we are sure to witness in the next season. As always, they are rooting for Rhaenyra, no matter what.

RELATED NEWS

The Season 1 finale of House of the Dragon was leaked online on Friday, October 21, two days before the episode was scheduled to air on HBO and HBO Max reported Variety. The leak seemed to have originated from a “distribution partner in Europe, the Middle East, or Africa", a spokesperson for HBO told the same publication.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

first published: October 24, 2022, 09:07 IST
last updated: October 24, 2022, 09:07 IST