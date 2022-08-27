House of the Dragon's Brutal Birth Scene Sparks Outrage, Viewers Demand Trigger Warning

The ‘House of the Dragon’ series premiere contained a violent and traumatic birth scene in which many modern women are finding a horrifying reflection of current times. If you haven’t seen the episode yet, there are spoilers ahead in this article. The scene depicts a graphic Caesarian section on Aemma Arryn (played by Sian Brooke), done without her consent so as to remove the breeched baby from her womb as per the order of her husband. The procedure ends in the death of both the baby and the queen. Given the current scenario in the US where women have lost their right to bodily autonomy with Roe v Wade having been overturned, many viewers found it an upsetting sign of the times.

‘House of the Dragon’ fans could be seen insisting that the scene should have come with a trigger warning. As per Insider, Director Miguel Sapochnik said the scene was shown to as many women as possible to gauge reactions. However, the general public continues to criticise the potentially triggering scene. While some people said that the scene should not have been made in a post-Roe world, others argued that that was the entire point of it.

Advertisement

Game of Thrones has always been a world of excesses. The outrage against the latest addition to it certainly leaves room for theories to be developed.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here