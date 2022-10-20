House of the Dragon's Daemon Targaryen is 'Internet's BF' and Show Producer is Baffled

House of the Dragon, set to have its season finale next Monday (for Indian viewers), gives its fans a lot to process each episode, from beheadings to death by Dracarys and incest. Many of the show’s actors are having their shining moments in popular culture. If you have heard of a “negroni sbagliato with prosecco" a little too much this past week, you have House of the Dragon’s Emma D’Arcy (who plays the grown-up Rhaenyra Targaryen) to thank, whose drink of choice has somehow managed to dazzle fans.

But, even the show’s producers are baffled about the online “thirst" for Matt Smith’s character Daemon Targaryen. In the last couple of episodes, fans have been bowled over by Daemon, from him helping the dying King Viserys onto the throne one last time, to beheading Vaemond, who committed treason by insulting Rhaenyra in the latest episode.

Apart from his general mischief, Daemon’s wife Rhaenyra is also his niece. Pretty normal for the Game of Thrones-verse, right? Well, Daemon also killed his previous wife, and even that hasn’t managed to put off fans.

House of the Dragon’s writer/executive producer Sara Hess said she was baffled by the Daemon phenomenon in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “He’s become Internet Boyfriend in a way that baffles me… I don’t want him to be my boyfriend… How — in what way — was he a good partner, father or brother — to anybody?" The report quoted her as saying.

She and the show’s director Clare Kilner seemed to credit a lot of the Daemon admiration to actor Matt Smith’s charisma and charm. While Kilner also acknowledged that Daemon wasn’t a good father or a good brother, she said people could not help but be taken in by Matt Smith’s risk-taking performance and his “little smile". Besides, people do have a thing for baddies in general, Kilner said.

