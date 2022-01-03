Houston Rockets Player Jalen Green Gifts Sneaker to Young Fan During NBA Game

North America’s National Basketball Association (NBA) teams Miami Heat and Houston Rockets played a match while entering the New Year on the night of Friday, December 31, where Rockets lost by 10 points. However, a gesture of Rockets’ player Jalen Green, who plays in the shooting guard position, is earning immense praise on social media despite his team’s loss. When the match ended, Green gifted his sneaker to a young fan who was supporting his team throughout the match. The fan, who appears to be a teenage boy, started crying out of joy after receiving the gift from Green. The player’s gesture was captured in a video that is going viral on social media.

In the 17-second video, Green can be seen taking off his sneaker after the match while he is looking at someone in the audience. Then, he crosses the audience boundary and gives the sneaker to a fan and turns to walk out of the stadium. The video shows the fan’s reaction, who is crying out of happiness and clutching the shoe, while a man who appears to be the fan’s father pats him on the back.

Reacting to the video, Twitter users admired Green’s gesture saying that an act of kindness is more important than winning or losing in a match. “Every act of kindness you put forth will be remembered far longer than the win or loss," a user wrote in a tweet.

Another user pointed out the fan’s support to Green’s team throughout the match claiming that the young boy deserved it. They added that the kid was “constantly standing up and doing the ‘ice in your veins’ pose" to support Green and his team.

According to a Twitter user, the moment for the fan was a memory for life.

“Jalen Green is the best on and off the court, I love it," wrote another Twitter user.

Social media users also praised Green when he partnered with Adidas and Shoe Palace to gift backpacks, sneakers and gear to Houston’s underprivileged teenagers.

What do you think of Green’s gesture?

