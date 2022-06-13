How a Bangladeshi Couple Came to Shashi Tharoor's 'Rescue' Outside British Library in London

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor recently found himself in an unprecedented predicament. Tharoor was trying to book a cab from outside the British Library and all his attempts went in vain. Failing to get a cab, the Congress MP waited outside the library for 45 minutes before a Bangladeshi couple came to his rescue.

The couple, seeing Tharoor, thought of clicking a picture with him at first but ended up solving his problem and booked a cab for him. Tharoor shared the anecdote on Twitter and along with it, a selfie with the saviour couple.

He wrote, “Waited 45 minutes outside the British Library for a cab as Saturday-night traffic whizzed by. A helpful young Bangladeshi couple, out celebrating their first wedding anniversary, stopped by for a pic and solved my problem by summoning an Uber. Thanks, Irfat and Azmain."

Advertisement

Take a look at the tweet here:

Since being shared, the tweet has amassed more than 8,000 likes and several netizens reacting to Tharoor’s problem. One user suggested, “You could have walked five minutes to St Pancras and got one; they line up!"

To which, Tharoor replied, “We did. There was not a single one."

One user commented, “So…the scenario of a common man is the same in every country."

Advertisement

One curious user wanted to know what was the device “dangling" from Tharoor’s neck.

Tharoor was quick to answer, “An Air Tamer – a negative ioniser/air purifier.

The Thiruvananthapuram MP went to London to attend the Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF), organised at the British Library from June 10 to June 12. The literature festival is organised to celebrate books, creativity, and diversity.

Tharoor also shared a few moments including him meeting some talented young minds and one where he is posing with novelist Geetanjali Shree.

The congress leader was accompanied by TMC’s Mahua Moitra.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.