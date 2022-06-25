How a Pakistani Woman Was Reunited With Bag Lost at Airport After 3 Years

Losing your belongings and getting it back after years is no less than a miracle. A woman in Pakistan had a similar experience when she was reunited with her bag that she lost three years ago. However, it wasn’t just due to pure luck but because of a kind shopkeeper who displayed an exceptional gesture and returned the bag to its rightful owner.

The woman, who goes by Khadija M on Twitter, narrated the intriguing tale of reuniting with her bag in a Twitter thread. Khadija shared that she lost her laptop bag at the Islamabad airport in 2018 that had her iPad, hard disk, and Kindle. “The hard disk had all my phone’s backup. I was devastated but I got over it," Khadija wrote.

While Khadija moved on and even bought new gadgets, she was left stumped upon receiving a call three years later in 2021. The call was from a shopkeeper from the city of Jhelum who claimed that he has Khadija’s bag. “First I couldn’t figure what he was referring to, then I remembered," she wrote.

Khadija shared that the shop owner even sent her pictures of the bag showing all her belongings inside it. “It was my stuff. Exactly how I left them in the bag," she added. The shop owner revealed to Khadija that someone tried to sell the bag to him but he was skeptical.

Khadija highlighted that the man chose to keep the bag with him and tried to trace it back to her. He went through the hard disk and found the phone number of one of Khadija’s roommates in a screenshot. He then managed to get Khadija’s contact from the roommate and dialed her up to inform about the bag.

Soon, Khadija’s brother left for Jhelum to fetch the bag from the shop owner and thank him for such rare and kind act. Khadija shared that he hailed from a small village and ran a tiny shop earning barely enough to make the ends meet. “But he did everything within his power to return a lost item to its rightful owner," she highlighted.

Khadija wrote she was in awe of the honesty of the shop owner while the whole incident left her quite surprised. “I never ever thought I was ever getting that stuff back in this country. But wholesome things happen at all the unexpected places," she wrote concluding her story.

So, isn’t it something extremely rare yet truly heartwarming?

