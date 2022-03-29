How a Pune IPS Officer Disguised Himself to Catch Conman Red-handed

Disguising himself as a civilian, Pune IPS officer and Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissioner Krishna Prakash nabbed a conman red-handed on Sunday night, reported NDTV.A trap was laid to catch conman Roshan Bagul, who tried to extort money in a land dispute case by falsely using Prakash’s name. Bagul claimed that he had connections with the Police Commissioner and also the Joint Commissioner of Police Vishwas Nangare Patil, as reported by the publication.

The incident came to light after the victim sought help from Prakash. He shared that Bagul claimed of knowing the police commissioner and had also stated that Prakash had helped him in land cases. Soon, Prakash devised the plan to catch the conman and laid a trap at a restaurant.

To ensure that he is not recognized, Prakash disguised himself as a “drug addict who lives with a physical disability." The officer also highlighted that he also opted for a cap and glasses which he normally doesn’t wear. In addition, the officer also had his mask on and “walked with a slight limp" to avoid being identified.

As per the NDTV report, Prakash sat down with the accused at the restaurant with his real identity hidden. He said that the conman boasted of his proximity with the Police Commissioner not knowing that he was seated right there.

Later, Prakash handed over the extortion money to the accused which was less than the promised amount. Prakash said that the accused was disappointed as he gave him Rs 1 lakh instead of Rs 1.5 lakh, as agreed.

Before catching the accused in the act, Prakash asked them if they recognized him. When they failed to do so, Prakash revealed his identity to the accused leaving them stunned. Prakash shared that as they nabbed the conman, he called up two women who were also part of the gang.

The conman and the two women were arrested for extorting the victim. The police also recovered fake identity cards of Cyber Crime First Responders and Maharashtra Police Helpers from the accused.

