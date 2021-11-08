How an Australian Woman Won One Million AUD for Receiving Covid-19 Vaccination

Who would have thought that receiving a Covid-19 vaccine could earn you $7,39,685 (Rs 5,49,00,000 approx). However, that is what happened in Australia when Joanne Zhu won the cash prize just for receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. Zhu is one of the lucky winners who won one million Australian dollars last weekend. According to The Australian, Zhu has announced the major prize winner of the Million Dollar Vax campaign. The 25-year-old emerged as the winner of the lucky draw among 2.74 million Australians who were also running for the cash prize for just receiving their Covid-19 jabs. The lottery was launched in October as an effort to attract more Australians to take the vaccine to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus. The Australian reports that the money for the lottery was pooled in by a group of philanthropists and companies known as the Million Dollar Vax Alliance. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), Australia has reported 1,75,813 confirmed cases of the virus with 1,781 deaths till November 5.

Speaking to Nine’s Weekend Today program Zhu confessed that she still cannot believe that she has won the lottery. She told the Australian news channel that the first time the lottery organisers tried to contact her she could not pick up the call since she was at work. Zhu later called the number back and was informed, “Oh, you won a million dollars! You’re the only one in Australia," she told Weekend Today.

To celebrate the million-dollar lottery which she won, Zhu went to a restaurant with her friends and now she plans to use the money to fly her family first-class from China. Zhu told Nine’s Weekend Today anchors that she plans to get her family to Australia and, “put them up in a five-star hotel for Chinese New Year if the borders are open." Zhu also revealed that she wishes to buy presents for her family members and will be investing the rest of the amount so that she can make more money. Zhu also mentioned that she will help people financially if she can.

