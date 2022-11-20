Home » News » Buzz » How Angry Taylor Swift Fans are 'Organising' to Take Down Ticketmaster

How Angry Taylor Swift Fans are 'Organising' to Take Down Ticketmaster

Angry Taylor Swift fans are in their vigilante era and they have a plan to 'take down' Ticketmaster.

November 20, 2022

Taylor Swift fans are on mission against Ticketmaster. (Photo: Reuters)
Angry Taylor Swift fans who could not get tickets to her newly-announced Eras tour mobilised to the extent that they are being said to help ‘take down’ Ticketmaster, where they wrestled against outages and long wait times to score tickets. The U.S. Justice Department is conducting an antitrust investigation into Ticketmaster’s parent company Live Nation, CBS news reported. Swift herself voiced her discontent in an Instagram story, writing, “It’s truly amazing that 2.4 million people got tickets, but it really pisses me off that a lot of them feel like they went through several bear attacks to get them… We asked them, multiple times, if they could handle this kind of demand and we were assured they could." She, however, did not name Ticketmaster in the story.

Ticketmaster has since apologised to Swift and her fans.

Swifties, however, are “organising to break up Ticketmaster".

This proves once again that Swifties, historically undermined, are not a group anyone should decide to anger.

November 20, 2022
