'How Bananas': Harambe's Statue Appears Opposite to Charging Bull Statue at Wall Street

Commenting on the economic disparity between the rich and the poor, a seven-foot-tall statue of Harambe — the 17-year-old silverback gorilla who became an internet sensation, has been installed opposite the Charging Bull in Manhattan’s Financial District in the United States. Accompanying the statue of Harambe in the Bowling Green Park, the statue of Bull was also surrounded by 10,000 bananas.

The stunt has been pulled off by the founders of Sapien. Network, a social media platform which describes itself “dedicated to putting the needs and welfare of human beings first." According to an NBC report, the bananas will later be donated to local food banks and community fridges. The organizers, founders of Sapien. Network, Robert Giometti, Tejay Aluru and Ankit Bhatia told NBC that they used the symbol of Harambe to represent the millions who struggle under the US capitalist system which according to them “enriches wealthy elites and leaves the average person behind."

Why did the founders choose Harambe as the appropriate installment at Wall Street? Answering this question, Giometti told News 4 Monday that it is not about rejecting capitalism or the current system but more about revolving them into the current future and letting them empower more groups of people. This is the whole point of this art installment, according to Giometti. He further described Harambe as a representation of something that lets us look at more than just ourselves.

The Cincinnati Zoo resident was controversially shot dead in May 2016 by zookeepers after he carried a three-year-old toddler who had walked into Harambe’s premises. For the safety of the child, the gorilla was shot dead causing much uproar on social media. It was mentioned that even though the gorilla never behaved aggressively towards the child, he was met with fatal consequences. Some even said at the time that it looked as if the animal was protecting the child. Giometti said that by installing Harambe’s statue, the founders of Sapien. Network wants to compel the audience to think about what they aspire to be as human beings.

