How Conan O'Brien's Random Joke Became The Rock's Catchphrase in WWE

Former Tonight Show host Conan O’Brien has claimed that he is responsible for at least one of Dwayne “The Rock" Johnson’s catchphrases from over the years. Speaking during The Howard Stern Show, O’Brien explained the same and it all came together or the audience. “One of my proudest moments in comedy is I used to screw around with the writers a lot," he said. Further, he added, “I’d come into the room and I’d be like, ‘Quiet down, you idiots!’ And I would go on these long rants. One of my put-downs that I came up with that was so stupid but I liked it was if a writer said something that I didn’t like, I’d say, ‘Why don’t you go have a nice tall glass of shut-up juice, alright?"

He further explained that one of those writers was Tommy Blacha. He later left to go work for WWE as a Creative Director in 1999. This is when O’Brien’s put-down was made famous by The Rock. It happened during a backstage segment with Michael Cole.

Advertisement

The writer also praised O’Brien as “one of the greatest comedy writers I’ve ever worked with." Here is the video:

The video has now gone viral and managed to gather over 760K views. “Geez, Conan is such a genius he wrote on the Simpsons, hosted the best late night talk show of all time, and fed The Rock lines for the WWE. They don’t teach that at Harvard!" commented a YouTube user. Another person wrote, “I love how humble he is. Totally downplaying his accomplishment while building up everyone else around him regardless of their formal education credentials."

“Conan just might be the greatest comedy minds of a generation, yet remains so humble everyone can actually picture themselves, no matter of background, education, or even not having anything to do with the comedy business, having actual conversation with in person," commented another YouTube user.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here