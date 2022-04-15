How Did Queen Elizabeth Spend Covid-19 Lockdown? New Book by Royal's Aide Shines Light

Queen Elizabeth II recently approved an updated copy of The Other Side of The Coin: The Queen, The Dresser, And The Wardrobe. The book was first published in 2019 and was authored by Queen’s right-hand woman, Angela Kelly. Angela Kelly is the queen’s closest aide and has been taking care of the Queen for roughly 30 years now. Angela helps the queen with every personal chore and manages her expensive jewellery and dresses.

According to the Bookseller, the updated version of the book will contain some exclusive excerpts from Queen’s life during the COVID-19 pandemic. When the pandemic hit the world, the 95-year-old monarch moved from Buckingham Palace to Windsor Castle with her late husband Prince Phillip, who passed away at the age of 99.

Along with the couple went a very limited and selected staff who were the closest to the queen, and Kelly was leading the group as the chief. In her updated version, Kelly has shone a light on details about the queen’s experience during the lockdown and also talks about how she coped with Prince Phillip’s demise. The personal account will be based on what came to be known as the ‘HMS Bubble’ which fostered the Royal couple and their last moments together.

In addition to this, Kelly has also mentioned the new roles she had to do for the queen, including dressing and cutting her hair. Queen Elizabeth’s image has her hair as an integral part. It is believed that her hairstyle changed only three times since she became the queen after ascending to the throne, more than 70 years ago.

The book containing all the fresh details, including some newly clicked photographs will be published by HarperCollins and will be released on the occasion of Queen Elizabeth’s platinum jubilee, which will be observed in June.

Talking about the book, Katya Shipster, publishing director, “It tells the story of the Royal Bubble as well as the lengths Angela and the Royal Household went to, to ensure the safety of our monarch. There is no better look at what goes behind the pomp and circumstance than this wonderful book."

