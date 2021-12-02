How Do Ants Maintain a Healthy Metabolism? By Swapping Spit, Finds Study

If you were to learn the cultural and social traditions of ants,you may stumble upon some enlightening information. A recent research which has managed to bring to the fore some interesting detail about ants’ lifestyle was published on Thursday in the journal eLife. The latest study has found that ant colonies transfer fluids passed from mouth-to-mouth to create a colony-wide metabolism. This unique animal behaviour was observed by the researchers at the Department of Biology in the University of Fribourg, Switzerland. The team of scientists consisted of Sanja M Hakala, Marie-Pierre Meurville, Michael Stumpe, and Adria C LeBoeuf.

Senior author LeBoeuf, Assistant Professor and leader of the Laboratory of Social Fluids at the Department of Biology, University of Fribourg, said in a statement, “Individual ants have two stomachs – one for digesting their own food and another one that comes first, a ‘social stomach’ for storing fluids that they share with other ants in their colony." LeBouef said that the study has found exchange of fluid among ants enabling them to share food and other important proteins that the ants themselves produce.

For their study, the team of scientists analysed all of the ant-produced proteins found in the social stomachs of individual ants. These proteins were then compared to observe how it varied depending on whether the ant was a forager or a nurse caring for the colony’s young.It was further analysed if the proteins found in the ants exhibited variation depending on whether the ants were part of a new colony or a more established one.

Researchers identified proteins that could be used to identify both the individual ant’s role and the age of their colony. They found that in comparison to members of newly founded ant colonies, creatures of more mature ant colonies had more nutrient storage proteins which are essential for the growth and metamorphosis of the younger generation.

Lead author Sanja Hakala, a postdoctoral fellow at the University of Fribourg, said, “These findings show that some colony members can do metabolic labour for the benefit of others."

