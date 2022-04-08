How Do Human Brain Cells Develop in Specific Order? Fruit Flies May Have Answer

Brain is the most complex organ of the human body. It consists of 80 billion neurons that differ in form and enable the brain to perform complex functions. However, this complexity has also kept scientists puzzled about the intricate mechanism of the brain. Scientists were able to identify several types of neurons but could not figure out how the complexity arises during the development of the brain.

But now, in a new study published in the journal Nature, researchers have successfully identified the complete series of 10 factors that regulate the development of brain cell types in the visual system of fruit flies.

Considering the complexity of studying the human brain, researchers at New York University instead studied the brain of the fruit fly Drosophila. With this, they could unearth the complete set of tTFs (temporal transcription factors) that are needed to generate around 120 types of neuron of the medulla. The medulla is a specific brain structure of the fruit fly’s visual system. The neural stem cells produce different neurons through a specific mechanism known as temporal patterning.

To carry out the study, the scientists used a state-of-the-art single-cell mRNA sequencing and obtained the transcriptome of more than 50,000 individual cells. These cells were then grouped into the cell types present in the developing medulla.

Researchers focused on neural stem cells and managed to identify the set of tTFs that define the different windows of time in medulla.

Talking about the study, one of the lead authors, Nikolaos Konstantinides said, “Several tTFs had been previously identified in the brain’s visual system using available antibodies." He added that now they were able to identify the comprehensive series of 10 tTFs that can help specify all the neuron types in the brain region.

Co-author Anthony Rossi said that the findings of the study indicate that studying the neuron development of the fruit fly can help get an insight of the similar process in the human brain.

