Is it Omi-kron or Omic-ron? Nearly two years into the Covid-19 pandemic, the world raced Friday to contain a new coronavirus variant - B.1.1.529 - potentially more dangerous than the one that has fueled relentless waves of infection on nearly every continent. A World Health Organization panel named the variant “omicron" and classified it as a highly transmissible virus of concern, the same category that includes the predominant delta variant, which is still a scourge driving higher cases of sickness and death in Europe and parts of the United States. Omicron’s actual risks are not yet understood. But early evidence suggests it carries an increased risk of reinfection compared with other highly transmissible variants, the WHO said. That means people who contracted Covid-19 and recovered could be subject to catching it again. It could take weeks to know if current vaccines are less effective against it.

As panic sets countries setting new restrictions on international travel as well as vaccine makers into a tizzy, regular people too are panicking, trying to figure out what Omicron really is. One question remains: How do you pronounce Omicron?

Advertisement

According to the Merriam Webster dictionary, one can be phonetically pronounced, ‘o-mi-cron’ with emphasis on the ‘o’, and the other with the ‘o’ as an ‘a’ sound, as ‘ä-mə-ˌkrän. A World Health Organization official, Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, recently said it that way when announcing that the variant was of concern. In the United States, it is pronounced with ‘o’ as ‘a’ “AH-muh-kraan," Merriam Webster says. The British way is “OH-mee-kraan," as Prime Minister Boris Johnson of Britain pronounced it this week, or “OH-my-kraan," reported New York Times.

If you Google ‘How to pronounce Omicron’ the Indian-English pronunciation throws back it as “oh-

mai-krawn." On YouTube, the most popular creators which pronounce words, go with the American pronunciation, with emphasis on the ‘O’ as O-micron. A host of “How to Pronounce Omicron" all throw up similar variations of the same pronunciation.

According to etymology, on the website, ‘omicron’ comes from Middle English, from Greek o mikron, literally, meaning ‘small o.’

The Omicron Covid variant, which is initiating lockdowns and travel bans across the globe, may not actually be all bad news. The mutation, first reported to the World Health Organisation from South Africa, is apparently registering “very mild" cases, reports say. If this is true, taking in mind its increased transmissibility flagged by the world health body, then the variant may take over the lethal Delta mutation, thus causing a decreased fatality risk across the globe, according to some experts.

Advertisement

The South African doctor who was one of the first to suspect a different coronavirus strain among patients said on Sunday that symptoms of the Omicron variant were so far mild and could be treated at home. Dr. Angelique Coetzee, a private practitioner and chair of South African Medical Association, told Reuters that on Nov. 18 she noticed seven patients at her clinic who had symptoms different from the dominant Delta variant, albeit “very mild".

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.