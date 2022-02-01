How Does a Putt-Putt Boat Work? YouTuber Explains the Weird Physics Behind the Popular Toy

Putt-putt boat, also called pop-pop boat or phat-phat boat, named after the sound it makes while running, is a simple toy that runs on its own when put in water with a lit flame inside it. But if you came to know how the physics behind it works, it may blow your mind. Popular science YouTuber James Orgill explains the working mechanism of the toy in a recent video uploaded on his channel The Action Lab. Orgill demonstrates a putt-putt boat made out of a shaving can and shows two copper pipes attached in the middle of the boat, which open in the water below the boat and go up into a sealed flat chamber. Then he lights a candle and sticks it into the boat. A few seconds later, the boat starts making putt-putt noises and starts moving and water can be seen shooting out of its tail. Orgill explains that as long as there is some fuel and the candle in the boat can stay lit, the boat will not run out of water. “The water stays in the same chamber no matter how long it has been running."

Orgill says that when he sticks the candle inside the boiler, it causes some water to evaporate in the chamber and that evaporated water expands because of the heat. Since vapour takes up more space than water, it pushes the water inside the columns out of the boat but then it expands too much it condenses back to liquid water. Since liquid water takes up less volume, it creates a small vacuum, which makes the water from outside get sucked up to fill it. Then the water inside the column is heated again and the whole process runs in continuous cycles of shooting water and sucking it back.

“If you do a momentum balance on one of the tubes, you will notice that there is always the same amount of water moving out and then going back in," says Orgill. Here is where it gets weird. If the amount of water going back and coming out is the same, as the water never runs out, the boat should just jiggle back and forth. But then, if one would consider the water coming out and going back in separately, they would realise that when the water is coming out of the tubes, the momentum pushes the boat forward. It is like you are standing on the boat holding a big ball of water which you throw in the water. But when the water gets sucked in, the water and the boat both pull each other towards themselves, cancelling out each other’s momentum. So while the effect of water getting sucked out is cancelled. The effect of water getting pushed out remains active, which is what powers the boat.

