How Does Embryo Breathe Inside An Egg Despite Being Covered From All Sides?

Everyone knows that an embryo develops into a bird in an egg. It gets its heat, food and nourishment from the yolk, egg white and the shell. But Do you know how the embryo inside the egg gets its oxygen inside the hard shell covered from all sides?

If you provide some heat to the egg and make sure the shell doesn’t break, you might be able to observe how it hatches. But if you put the same egg underwater while the embryo is developing, it would die. This is because it would be starved of oxygen.

This experiment tells us that an embryo absorbs oxygen from around the egg the same way we absorb it from our surroundings by breathing. But how does it do it? The answer to this question is the word “allantois". The allantois is a membranous bag attached on one end to the inner surface of the shell and the other end is attached to the chick’s gut.

Advertisement

The allantois develops early in the embryonic development stage and further fuses with the chorion layer, which covers the embryo. The fused “chorioallantois" membrane has a blood vessel network and is placed under the eggshell’s inner surface.

The oxygen, after diffusing through the pores of the eggshell, enters through the capillary walls in the chorioallantois membrane where it enters the blood in the blood vessels. The carbon dioxide passes out in the other direction. This whole process of breathing goes on inside the egg while the embryo develops.

Isn’t an egg then a biological wonder?

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.