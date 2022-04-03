How Does World's Tallest Teen Avoid Colliding with Door Frames? Watch Fascinating Clip

The Instagram handle of Guinness World Records just shared a glimpse of the life of 16-year-old Olivier Rioux who is the world’s tallest male teenager. The video shows the 7-foot and 5-inches Canadian playing basketball, crouching under door frames and getting out of car. Born weighing 7.5 pounds, Olivier grew to 16 pounds in his first month and did not stop there. His rapid growth led him to be 5 feet 2 inches tall in grade 5, says GWR website. Olivier says that his height has always made him stand out. He recalls that while the family was vacationing in Cuba, people had formed a queue at the resort they were staying to take a photo with him. The teenager says that as long as people are kind and respectful, he does not mind the attention. He has 30,000 followers on Instagram.

“Tallest teenager (male) - 226.9 cm (7 ft and 5.33 in) @olivier.rioux 🇨🇦"

“With the whole Rioux family being tall, Olivier’s childhood home was updated to accommodate everyone’s stature. Tabletops, and ceilings are all higher than average. The only thing that remains the same is the doorframes, which have seen their fair share of collisions with the top of Olivier’s head," says the GWR website.

