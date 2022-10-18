How English Nurse Mary Ann Bevan Took on 'Ugliest Woman' Title to Beat an Unjust World

Mary Ann Bevan, to the unthinking still the “ugliest woman in the world", is a tragic testament to the injustices of the world. You may have come across her face in some careless social media post claiming she was the “ugliest woman in the world", but Bevan, a nurse, had once taken it upon herself to win this title. She suffered from a hormonal disorder called acromegaly which may sometimes give one’s face an atypical appearance. During Bevan’s time, the illness was unknown.

After the sudden death of her husband, Bevan was unable to find a job and entered an “Ugliest woman" competition in order to provide for her family. She had won the competition. She went on to be invited at a circus, where she worked till the end of her days. By regularly appearing in sideshows, Bevan put up with humiliation and ridicule, but managed to amass enough money to raise her four children.

Bevan’s story is once again gaining empathetic listeners after it was shared on Instagram by a page called Grief History. “Bevan should be remembered as an amazing mother who did what she had to do to survive," the page wrote in a post.

“Perfect example of how your physical appearance is something transient and volatile," an Instagram user commented. “I remember that she demanded people to pay very high prices and also did private performances where she allowed people to throw things at her. She got loaded with money. She died kind of rich. She was resourceful, she was bad***, and she totally exploited her situation to her own benefit. I’d say remember her for that," another user commented.

Another user commented: “I got angry on her behalf, like who [redacted] invented a competition like this? But more saddened by the fact that she had to humiliate herself by entering into this competition so she could provide for her family. What a f***ed up world, seriously."

Bevan reclaimed her condition as a means to an end, but to this day, many remain unaware of the circumstances that forced her to resort to it. Remembering her real story should aid in dispelling the humiliating notions associated with her.

